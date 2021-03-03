Did Devin Booker Receive the Worst (or Just the Weakest) Ejection in NBA History?
By Stephen Douglas | Mar 3, 2021, 12:20 AM EST
Devin Booker was thrown out of the Phoenix Suns - Los Angeles Lakers game on TNT on Tuesday night. Booker got two technical fouls from two separate referees following play that he wasn't even involved in. Neither T looked warranted. The first call must have been something he had been working up to, but the second came when he bounce passed the ball to another official.
The Lakers were left laughing, but no one really wanted to see that call. It will be hard to find someone who agrees, but rest assured, they do exist online.
Here's what might have helped escalate the situation. Booker and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had two chippy exhanges earlier in the game. Officials were handing out all sorts of calls throughout the night.
It will be interesting to see how this affects games between these teams later in the season, and possibly in the playoffs. Coming into this game the Lakers and Suns were the second and third seeds in the Western Conference respectively.