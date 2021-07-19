Devin Booker: 'I Should Never Be Compared to Kobe Bryant'
Devin Booker has been fantastic this postseason, solidifying himself as one of the NBA's brightest young stars. His emergence has prompted comparisons to all-time greats. His abilities as a pure scorer has led some to say he's the next Kobe Bryant. Booker thinks that's absurd.
On Monday, Booker was a guest on ESPN's The Jump and Richard Jefferson asked him what it was like to be compared to Bryant. Booker was quick to shut down that kind of talk:
Good on Booker here. The 24/7 sports news cycle leads to these kinds of inane discussions, where we line players up against each other and attempt to draw comparisons. Booker doesn't want to be compared to Bryant, who he views as something of a mentor.
He shouldn't be compared to Bryant. Just like Giannis Antetokounmpo shouldn't be compared to LeBron James. This is all a dumb way to drum up discussion. Let Booker be Booker and Kobe's legacy be Kobe's legacy.