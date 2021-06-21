Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton Looked Like Excited Kids Calling Chris Paul After Game 1
Devin Booker had an incredible 40 point triple-double in a Game 1 win over the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference finals. DeAndre Ayton added 20 points and nine rebounds as the Suns overcame Chris Paul's COVID-related absence to take a 1-0 lead in the series. After the game, during their walk to the locker room, they called Chris Paul. It was kind of adorable.
Tell me that doesn't look and sound like two kids calling dad to tell him how good they did at their Little League game? Chris Paul plays the part of the father away on a business trip while Ayton enthusiastically recites the box score as if Paul didn't watch the game.
This certainly looks like a team that gets along. These two clearly wanted to share a great moment with their teammate. I really can't imagine a similar call between Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, though that certainly doesn't mean they can't still win the series. It just means there will be a lot less smiling if they do.