Devils Coach Andrew Brunette's Golf Cart DUI Arrest Video Features Cop With Podcaster's Voice

Stephen Douglas
New Jersey Devils associate coach Andrew Brunette was arrested and charged with DUI earlier this year. Brunette, driving a golf cart home from the bar around midnight, was pulled over by the Boward County Sheriff's Department, blocks from his home. The video has now surfaced and it is a doozy. Mostly because the officer involved has the voice that should be hosting a popular true crime podcast.

This is not the voice of a man you would expect to say, "You f-cking fight me and you’re going to f-cking regret it," but that's exactly what he says. Between that voice and the fact that a golf cart was involved instead of a car certainly makes this seem a lot less serious than it actually is.

Brunette left the Florida Panthers for his current assistant position with the Devils. There have not been any stories that I can find about how the team has handled this incident.

