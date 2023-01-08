Mac Jones Hits DeVante Parker in the Facemask as Patriots Season Comes to Pitiful End
The Buffalo Bills beat the New England Patriots, 35-23, in Week 18. After Josh Allen put the game away with a long bomb to Stefon Diggs, Mac Jones tried to match him by throwing the ball deep downfield to DeVante Parker on the next drive. The ball hit Parker, in a full sprint, in the facemask and bounced away harmlessly.
The Patriots would get the ball back after punting, but Jones threw an interception at the goalline - his second of the game. Parker finished the game with two touchdowns, tripling his season total. With the loss the Patriots finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs.