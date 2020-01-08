Detroit Red Wings Fans Sang the Canadian National Anthem When the Microphone Went Out in the Arena
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 07 2020
The Detroit Red Wings hosted the Montreal Canadians on Tuesday night. They were such gracious hosts that when the microphone stopped working during the ceremonial version of O Canada that the Detroit fans picked up the slack and sang the Canadian national anthem for the visitors.
Now that is a really nice moment for everyone involved. It's nice to see that some places in America have respect for the customs of other countries. Those places are hockey arenas and those other countries are Canada, so it's a small step, but it's still a step. Hopefully the crowd celebrated their excellent act of diplomacy with a nice U-S-A chant. We've earned it.