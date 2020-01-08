Detroit Red Wings Fans Sang the Canadian National Anthem When the Microphone Went Out in the Arena By Stephen Douglas | Jan 07 2020 New Jersey Devils v Detroit Red Wings | Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Detroit Red Wings hosted the Montreal Canadians on Tuesday night. They were such gracious hosts that when the microphone stopped working during the ceremonial version of O Canada that the Detroit fans picked up the slack and sang the Canadian national anthem for the visitors.

Sound goes out at LCA and Red Wings fans chip in with an assist on the Canadian Anthem pic.twitter.com/KwJXaQIxSn — Max Bultman (@m_bultman) January 8, 2020

Now that is a really nice moment for everyone involved. It's nice to see that some places in America have respect for the customs of other countries. Those places are hockey arenas and those other countries are Canada, so it's a small step, but it's still a step. Hopefully the crowd celebrated their excellent act of diplomacy with a nice U-S-A chant. We've earned it.