Detroit Lions War Room Had Crazy Excited Dad Energy When They Picked Penei Sewell
By Stephen Douglas
Apr 29, 2021, 9:28 PM EDT
The Detroit Lions picked Oregon's Penei Sewell with the seventh pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Judging by the reaction in the Lions' war room, they were really excited about it. Seriously, look at these guys hooting and hollering.
The energy in the room certainly seems like the kind of thing that Dan Campbell is looking for as he builds an exciting, knee-biting new culture in Detroit.
It also says that they are high on Jared Goff because they did not take Mac Jones or Justin Fields and instead went out and got a guy to protect Goff. And they are really excited about it. Just look at the way Campbell adjusts his pants. That's a proud dad right there.