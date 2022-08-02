Detroit Lions Promise to Deliver Hardest Knocks Yet
The Detroit Lions are featured on HBO's upcoming season of Hard Knocks. Thinking fans of the franchise realize this is tremendous news, because nothing has worked for decades and why not try something new? We are privy to a brand-new trailer previewing all the fun as the Fighting Dan Campbells get themselves ready to shock the world with a playoff run.
I will tell you right now. Send in your reservations because spots on this bandwagon are going to be in high demand. You can just tell from the super-serious music and quick cuts that things are turning around in Motown. It will be a nice benefit to have the moment everything clicked into place for a cursed franchise preserved on tape, to revisit after each subsequent Super Bowl.
OK, in all seriousness, it should be a fairly entertaining year. And Campbell is going to emerge from this as one of the NFL's most popular coaches. Whether it translates to more than six wins remains to be seen.