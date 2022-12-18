Desmond Ridder's First NFL Highlight is Running Out of Bounds With No Time on the Clock
Desmond Ridder had an unremarkable NFL debut as the New Orleans Saints beat the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, 21-18. The Falcons' 2022 third round pick completed 13 of 26 passes for 97 yards and zero touchdowns. And on the final play of the game he ran out of bounds.
In all fairness, what was he supposed to do? The Falcons took control of the ball on their own 27 yard line with nine seconds left. No point in putting your entire career on the line with for a five-win team in a lost season. Ridder will get another chance at a first impression on Christmas Eve against the Baltimore Ravens.