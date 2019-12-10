Desmond Howard Encourages Potential Top Draft Picks to Skip Meaningless Bowl Games By Stephen Douglas | Dec 10 2019 Indiana Hoosiers v Michigan Wolverines | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

.@DesmondHoward gives a really strong argument on why some NFL prospects should skip non-Playoff bowl games. pic.twitter.com/85wHSU8U2d — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) December 10, 2019

Desmond Howard is the latest pundit to come out in favor of players skipping pointless bowl games. Howard appeared on Get Up on Tuesday and said that players should pass on playing and avoid the risks if they're projected to be a top 10 pick in the NFL Draft.

If this sounds familiar, that's because people have really been beating this drum since Jadeveon Clowney destroyed a Michigan player at the 2013 Outback Bowl. Some went so far as to argue he sit out the entire season, but he played and survived and even participated in the 2014 Capital One Bowl.

These days it's not about specific players as much as potential NFL draft picks in general. As Howard notes, you now know how much the schools and the NCAA are making off the star players. Why risk millions to make millions for someone else?

It probably means more coming from Howard, a Heisman winner. As he jokes, if he knew then what he knows now, he would not have played in the Gator Bowl. That would have been an interesting choice since that game was during his sophomore season. Howard returned to MIchigan for his junior season and won the Heisman and played in the Rose Bowl. Not sure they would have rewarded a guy who skipped a bowl game for personal reasons with a Heisman.