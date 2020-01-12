Deshaun Watson to Trash-Talking Chiefs Defender: 'Who is That?'
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 12 2020
The Kansas City Chiefs ended the first st half of their divisional round playoff game against the Houston Texans on a 28-0 run. The Texans had a chance at a field goal at the end of the half, but didn't capitalize. Two plays before the field goal attempt, Deshaun Watson was nearly sacked by the Chiefs' defense. After he got away, defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon had some words for Watson who laughed at him and dismissively asked, "who is that?"
That's incredibly high quality trash talk from Watson, but the timing could have been better. His team was in the midst of its fourth consecutive unsuccessful drive.
Kpassagnon appeared in all 16 games for the Chiefs this season and collected four sacks.