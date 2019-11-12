Deshaun Watson Tweets Longingly as Jadeveon Clowney Dominates For Seattle By Stephen Douglas | Nov 11 2019 Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Jadeveon Clowney is having A Game on Monday Night Football. Through three quarters, Clowney has three tackles, four quarterback hits, one sack and one fumble recovery for a touchdown. He's balling so hard that players on other teams are tweeting about him. Like Deshaun Watson.

I see you Clowney! — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) November 12, 2019

Watson used to be Clowney's teammate, way back in training camp. Now Clowney looks like he's back at South Carolina, playing against college kids again and Watson is wondering how good the 6-3 Texans could be if they added Clowney.

Here are some of the Clowney highlights that probably have Watson wishing he was still in Houston.