Deshaun Watson Avoided Multiple Sacks So He Could Throw the Ball to a Browns Lineman
Deshaun Watson might somehow be playing worse than Carson Wentz in Week 17's Cleveland Browns - Washington Commanders game. While Wentz threw two interceptions and had the home fans chanting for his backup, he did take a 7-3 lead into halftime. And Watson completed just 3-of-8 passes for 23 yards in the first half. Highlighted by this play where he avoided multiple sacks before throwing the ball to lineman Jack Conklin.
Not only did Conklin not try to catch the ball (because it was against the rules) but he was also about 10 yards behind the line of scrimmage making it the funniest place to try to throw the ball to a lineman. The penalty was declined and the Browns punted.
The play also resulted in what might be the funniest and most confusing football dots graphic ever.
That's good stuff.