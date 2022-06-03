Deshaun Watson's Attorney Rusty Hardin: A Happy Ending Is Not a Crime
Deshaun Waton's attorneys Rusty Hardin and Leah Graham appeared on SportsRadio 610' Payne & Pendergast on Friday to discuss their client's legal situation. Near the end of the interview Hardin explained that people forget that happy endings are not illegal.
"I don't know how many men are out there now that have had a massage that perhaps occassionally there was a happy ending. Alright? Maybe there's nobody in your listening audience that that ever happened to. I do want to point out if it has happened, it's not a crime. Unless you are paying somebody extra or so to give you some type of sexual activity it's not a crime. And so at the end of the day that's another thing that that would [?]. Doing something or saying something or being a way that makes you uncomfortable is not a crime. And so we had two grand juries find that and nobody seems to want to listen."
What a quote. What an implication. And what a reminder that the Cleveland Browns just gave $230 million guarunteed to a guy with facing 22 (now 23) sexual assault allegations.