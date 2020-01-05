Deshaun Watson: Makes Play of the Year; Proves Superstardom By Bobby Burack | Jan 04 2020 Deshaun Watson | Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Houston Texans are advancing in the NFL playoffs, thanks to Deshaun Watson. The game-winning field goal in overtime was set up after Watson capped of his glamours performance with the best play in football this season:

Warning, the following video will make you look negatively at your quarterback.

Watson is as fun as any player is to watch. And just proved his college magic of shinning the brightest in the biggest of moments has officially transitioned to the NFL.

As I said last night, Watson is the most underappreciated athlete in sports. The future of the NFL, as we know, is Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. But Watson is the third name in that equation. And, luckily, he will be playing one of them next weekend.