Deshaun Watson Maintains Innocence, Only Apologized For People That Were 'Triggered'
Deshaun Watson has been officially suspended for 11 games and fined $5 million by the NFL for the sexual assault allegations made by over two dozen women last year. Watson was initially only suspended for six games by an independent arbitrator, a decision the NFL appealed. As the season drew nearer, the two sides engaged in negotiations to come to a settlement and agreed to the above penalties on Thursday.
Watson has strongly maintained his innocence in the matter even as he settled all the civil suits filed against him until last Friday, when he apologized for how his actions affected others in a prerecorded interview that aired before he took the field for the first time for the Cleveland Browns in their preseason opener. The quarterback spoke to reporters today in the wake of his suspension announcement and continued to reiterate that he was innocent of the crimes he's been accused of.
When asked why he issued a public apology if he maintains his innocence, Watson said he did so because people were "triggered."
The above quotes are especially strange given Watson also released a statement in concert with the suspension announcement in which he said he took "accountability for his actions."
It's more than a little confusing to have Watson say that then immediately go out and tell media members that he didn't feel his actions were wrong. But his complete lack of remorse over everything that's happened isn't new, so I guess we shouldn't be surprised.