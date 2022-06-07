Deshaun Watson's Latest Instagram Story Proves He Doesn't Get It
On Tuesday the New York Times published an investigative piece detailing Deshaun Watson's history with massages and his troubling behavior, including allegations of sexual harassment and assault from many of the women he received massages from. Based on an Instagram story he posted Tuesday evening, Watson just doesn't get it.
Among other things, the report revealed Watson met at least 66 women for massages over a span of 17 months. As of now, 24 women have come forward to file lawsuits against Watson for sexual misconduct and harassment. The New York Times spoke to a number of woman who decided not to sue but were willing to share their experiences.
This excerpt stood out:
These are serious allegations that have been around for more than a year, but are now seeing the light of day. Watson is in real trouble here. He should either be apologizing or laying low. There's really no in-between.
Instead the Cleveland Browns quarterback took to Instagram to post the following:
Really? An incredibly detailed, well-sourced article shows you've got a massive problem and this is what you come up with in response?
Yes, that's the man the Browns made the highest paid player in NFL history. Great job guys. As we've discussed before, they really didn't think that move through.