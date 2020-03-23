Deshaun Watson Tweeted Drake Lyrics That Seem Like a Shot at Bill O'Brien
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Mar 23 2020
The way sense of time is going these days, it feels like it's been weeks since Bill O'Brien traded DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals and failed to even get a first round pick in return. It has, in fact, only been one week, and the ramifications are still seemingly eating at Texans QB Deshaun Watson. This morning he tweeted lyrics from Drake's Emotionless.
Once this gets pickup, which would be inevitable even if we weren't perpetuating it here, it wouldn't be surprising if Watson says something along the lines of the media is making too much of this. But considering the "iconic duo" part and the inflammatory comments that Michael Irvin said Hopkins attributed to O'Brien last week, it's hard to read this tweet from Watson and think he could possibly be referring to anything else.