VIDEO: Deshaun Watson Threw an Incredible Touchdown Pass Which The Referees Immediately Took Away By Stephen Douglas | Oct 20 2019

Deshaun Watson threw a highlight reel touchdown pass against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. NFL referees then stepped in and did their thing and took the touchdown away.

It looked like the #Texans QB Deshaun Watson made some magic happen for a TD but the refs ruled this a sack smh pic.twitter.com/DJG38HaPqp — #MovingTheChains (@_MTCPodcast) October 20, 2019

In yet another amazing display of incompetence, officials blew the play dead while Watson was still standing, as he threw the ball to DeAndre Hopkins in the end zone. Watson immediately argued the call, to no avail. The Texans would have to settle for a field goal and currently trail, 14-6.

This was the worst call of the week as of 2:07pm on Sunday. It should be a real joy seeing which officiating crew somehow tops this brutal call.