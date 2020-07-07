DeSean Jackson Apologizes After Posting Antisemitic Quotes on Instagram
By Liam McKeone | Jul 07 2020
DeSean Jackson did not have a good Fourth of July holiday weekend. The Philadelphia Eagles wideout has been heavily criticized over the last two days after he posted pictures of anti-semitic quotes attributed to Adolf Hitler.
Phillyvoice has screenshots of the posts, which were put up on Jackson's Instagram story this past weekend. Jackson said on Monday that the message was taken the wrong way and that he holds no ill will towards the Jewish community. After the backlash continued on Tuesday, Jackson posted the below video apologizing for his actions. He said he never intended the message to be taken the way it was.
The Eagles also sent out a message condemning the quotes Jackson posted.