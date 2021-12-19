Derrick Lewis Threw His Cup into the Crowd After a Knockout Win at UFC Fight Night
Derrick Lewis knocked out Chris Daukaus at a UFC Fight Night event on ESPN+ on Saturday night. It was a dominating bounceback performance by Lewis who lost an interim championship fight to Ciryl Gane back in August. In typical Lewis fashion, he said and did some very noteable things after the fight. Most notably, he took his protective cup out and threw it into the stands at the UFC Apex Center.
And, well, I think we found a new guy. The kind of guy who runs down to pick up Derrick Lewis' cup and carry it back to his seat while ESPN shows him on a broadcast. Some people will do anything for a souvenir.
Michael Bisping asked Lewis why he threw his cup into the crowd and Lewis had 2021's most obvious response: "It'll be an NFT."
Lewis then went on to drop a ton of almost endearing F-bombs and S-bombs during his postfight interview. Basically, the full Derrick Lewis experience.