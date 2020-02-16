Derrick Jones Jr. Wins Controversial Slam Dunk Contest After Aaron Gordon Dunks Over Tacko Fall
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 15 2020
Derrick Jones Jr. won the 2020 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest. Jones barely beat Aaron Gordon in a dunk-off when judges bias may have come into play. Jones and Gordon traded insane dunks that drew perfect 50's from the judging panel in the final until their final dunks.
Particular attention will be paid to Dwyane Wade giving Gordon a 9 as it gave a Miami Heat player the victory. I mean, Gordon looked into the crowd, picked out Tacko Fall, the tallest person in a stadium full of professional basketball players, and made him come out and hold a basketball to get dunked on.
You can't practice JUMPING OVER the 7'5" guy who doesn't even play for your team. Most people couldn't jump over Fall's jacket.