Derrick Henry's Offseason Workouts Are Ridiculous
Derrick Henry is an absolute monster of a man, a human battering ram who somehow possesses the level of coordination required to be a professional athlete. It is why he is the best running back in the NFL, owner of two straight rushing titles, an AFC Offensive Player of the Year award, and is one of the highest-paid players at his position in the league. Henry's highlight reel consisting of only stiff-arms would be several minutes long and probably longer than any other player in NFL history not named LaDanian Tomlinson.
With all that in mind, it should come as no surprise that Henry's offseason workouts border on insanity.
I mean, what can you do but laugh about that? How does this person exist? It's like seeing pictures of Aaron Donald shirtless. It would not be hard to convince me that he and Henry are actually aliens. It makes no sense. Humans this strong should not exist, much less play football. And yet!
Tell you one thing, defenders aren't paid nearly enough to try to take Henry down. I'd demand an incentive specifically tied to how many times I attempted to tackle the Titans running back if I resided in the AFC South. A free idea for Darius Leonard and Co.