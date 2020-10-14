Derrick Henry Just Stiff-Armed Josh Norman Into Oblivion
By Ryan Phillips | Oct 13, 2020, 8:27 PM EDT
Derrick Henry still runs as hard as anyone in the NFL and the Tennesse Titans running back proved that Tuesday night by trucking Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman. On a run to the left side in the middle of the second quarter, Henry absolutely annihilated Norman with a vicious stiff-arm.
Check this out:
That was amazing. How about another angle?
Yep, it's even better in slo-mo.
Henry entered Tuesday night's game with 319 yards on 82 carries (3.9 yards per attempt) and two touchdowns. He's a bit off his numbers from 2019 when he led the NFL with 1,540 rushing yards on 303 carries (5.1 yards per carry) and 16 touchdowns. He's still averaging 106.3 yards per game in 2020 and picked up his third rushing touchdown Tuesday night, so he could still wind up with some great numbers this year.
As long as he keeps trucking opponents we think he'll be just fine.