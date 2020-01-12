VIDEO: Derrick Henry Even Throws Jump Touchdown Passes
By Bobby Burack | Jan 11 2020
The legend of Derrick Henry, the scariest player in the league, continues to grow. After breaking free on a key 3rd-and-1 picking up 65 extra yards, Henry followed it up by throwing a touchdown. Yep, that's right, he did this:
"King Henry, "as some call him, has become the NFL's best running back. And now the NFL's best story.
Getting hit by Mike Tyson used to create nightmares. Those are now replaced by getting knocked over by a full-speed Derrick Henry.