Three Derrick Henry Trade Destinations
Chicago Bears
The Bears have nearly $100 million in cap space heading into the offseason, by far the most in the NFL, and David Montgomery is hitting free agency. Their No. 1 priority over the next few months is to make Justin Fields' life as easy as possible. Grabbing a back like Henry would certainly accomplish that and still leave them an absurd amount of money to work with.
Chicago seems to prefer Khalil Herbert in a complementary role so they can keep him in that spot while upgrading on Montgomery. They could definitely do worse than leaning entirely into the ground-and-pound offense with Fields at the helm.