Three Derrick Henry Trade Destinations
2 of 4
Atlanta Falcons
A logical choice. The Falcons did not have a good rushing attack last year (although their young guns showed flashes of talent after Cordarrelle Patterson got hurt) and current head coach/former Titans OC Arthur Smith knows better than anyone on the planet how to best utilize King Henry. Atlanta also has more than enough cap space to absorb Henry's $16 million cap hit and still make additional moves this offseason.
Whether or not the Falcons would be interested largely depends on how they want to solve their quarterback problem. But if they roll with Desmond Ridder again or move up to take a QB in the draft, getting Henry to take the pressure off would be a smart move.