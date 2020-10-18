Derrick Henry's 94 Yard Touchdown Run Is Completely Unfair
By Stephen Douglas | Oct 18, 2020, 3:48 PM EDT
Derrick Henry was having a fine Sunday afternoon against the Houston Texans and then he broke one for 94 yards. How is this possible? How can someone be this big and strong and fast?
By the time Henry crossed the goal line his numbers were up to a comical 19 carries for 202 yards. Absurd. Enough cannot be said about how incredible it is that Henry has turned into the kind of monster in the NFL that he was in high school.
How can the same person responsible for stiff-arming Josh Norman like a rag doll able to break away from an entire defense and sprint down the field 94 yards without being caught? The world "unfair" is thrown around too much because being this big and fast is truly unfair.