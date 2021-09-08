Bernie Williams Nails National Anthem at Baseball Hall of Fame Ceremony
Derek Jeter is being enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame today, which he more than earned despite what the aggrieved online masses suggest. That's right, we're going out on a limb here and suggesting the longtime captain who collected the sixth-most hits in Major League history and posted a career batting average of .310 while winning four World Series crowns with the most famous franchise in sports was an excellent player worthy of the sport's top echelon.
Jeter's longtime teammate Bernie Williams, whose musical exploits have been appreciated since the heyday of Sports Illustrated Kids, was on hand in Cooperstown with his trusty and melodic axe and provided a smooth rendition of the national anthem. While wearing a hat from the Bruce Arians collection.
The only way this could have been better is if Jeter had suddenly pulled out a clarinet and took us on an extended solo, shocking the world with a new talent picked up in retirement. Although it was nice to have Williams in the spotlight because it's another reminder that he's one of the coolest players of the past 30 years. A sweet-swinging switch hitter who ate up the Yankee Stadium grass eight feet at time with mechanical, flawless strides also capable of becoming a renowned recording artist with jams dripping in honey.