Roundup: Derek Chauvin Sentenced; UFO Report Released; 'F9' Scores Pandemic Box Office Record Opening
Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22.5 years in prison ... 159 missing, four dead in Miami building collapse ... Department of Defense UFO report released ... Justice Department suing Georgia over restrictive voting law ... S&P 500 hits new record ... Skull found in China could be new ancient human species ... Consumer spending primed to fuel summer growth ... Nathan Fielder lands HBO comedy series ... "F9" racing to pandemic box office record ... The Bucks blew out the Hawks in Game 2 ... Mavericks hire Jason Kidd as head coach ... Trail Blazers set to hire Chauncey Billups ... Manchester City close to signing Jack Grealish ... The Red Sox honored Dustin Pedroia ... Aaron Nola made MLB history with 10 consecutive strikeouts ... N.C. State out of the College World Series due to COVID ... Mets and Phillies fans brawled at Citi Field ...
The NBA is enjoying the postseason chaos [Sports Illustrated]
The overwhelming splendor of F9 [The Ringer]
We're not ready for another pandemic [The Atlantic]
Conan O'Brien deserved better [Collider]
Why are politics so consumed with the past? [The New Yorker]
Olivia Rodrigo passed the Hot Ones test this week:
The best of Conan Without Borders:
Fernando Tatis Jr. continues to be ridiculous:
Good Lord, Shohei:
Some wakeup juice for your ears on a Saturday; Stone Temple Pilots -- "Piece of Pie"
Less Than Jake -- "Look What Happened"