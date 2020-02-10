Derek Carr is Going to the Oakland Raiders
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Derek Carr, younger brother of former first overall pick David Carr, will be an Oakland Raider. The Houston Texans did not want another Carr experience, passing on the Fresno State quarterback when he was still on the board to start the second round, opting for UCLA G Xavier Su’a-Filo. The Raiders made the pick three picks later, and now Carr will join former Texans veteran Matt Schaub in Oakland.
Will Derek Carr work out? I don’t know, but I am pretty sure the laziest and most unsound rationale for why he will not is that his brother was David Carr.