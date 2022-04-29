Derek Carr Debuted a Wild New Haircut at the NFL Draft
Las Vegas is hosting the 2022 NFL Draft, so members of the Raiders were in attendance. Quarterback Derek Carr wound up on stage with commissioner Roger Goodell to help kick off the festivities and he debuted a new haircut. It garnered mixed reviews on Twitter.
When I imagine Derek Carr, the last thing I think is "that guy would look great with Travis Bickle's haircut."
Carr recently signed a three-year, $121.5 million contract extension with the Raiders. It's safe to say he has yet to spend any of that money on a personal stylist. But hey, to each their own.