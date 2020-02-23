Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury Have Very Different Approaches to Their Rematch
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 22 2020
Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury are each approaching their rematch with very different attitudes. Basically Wilder is serious and Fury is silly. It started with their arrivals. Wilder - and his wife, Telli Smith - were all business entering the arena.
Fury was a bit looser, mugging for the cameras and wearing a suit that might deserve an oral history.
Then once the two fighters reached their respective dressing rooms, they took very different approaches to warming up. Fury tried on silly hats while Wilder got in a good stretch.
This is how you get nicknames like Bronze Bomber and Gypsy King.