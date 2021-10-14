Deontay Wilder Told Tyson Fury He Didn't Respect Him Following Their Last Fight
Tyson Fury knocked out Deontay Wilder on Saturday night to retain multiple heavyweight titles. It was the pair's third fight in three years with Fury winning the last two following a draw in their first bout. After their trilogy ended, Fury went to Wilder's corner to show his appreciation and pay his respect. Wilder was having none of it, repeatedly saying he didn't respect Fury.
Rude. Just a very rude thing to say to someone. Though considering the circumstances, it's not surprising.
Wilder did just spend like 45 minutes punching (and getting punched by) Fury. Plus, he just suffered brain trauma from getting knocked out. It's not exactly a recipe for clear thinking and honest self-reflection.
Wilder's manager said as much in an interview with The Sun saying, "his mind really wasn't there." This is a good reminder to not take anything a fighter says leading up to, during, or immediately after a fight too seriously. They're usually somewhere between selling the fight, distracted or disoriented.