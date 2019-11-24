Deontay Wilder's Entrance Outfit against Luis Ortiz Was Amazing By Ryan Phillips | Nov 24 2019

Deontay Wilder knows how to make an entrance. The outfit he chose for the walkout against Luis Ortiz on Saturday was crazy. The self-styled "King of the Heavyweights" wore an outfit to match that moniker.

Check this out:

If Ortiz wasn't scared till now, he most definitely is after watching Deontay Wilder walking to the ring in this outfit ??‍♂️???? #WilderOrtiz2 pic.twitter.com/o6JdhLgMyY — MMA India (@MMAIndiaShow) November 24, 2019

I mean that's pretty great. We'll see if it helps him in the ring.

Wilder is 41-0-1, while Ortiz is 31-1 and they're battling for Wilder's WBC heavyweight title. Ortiz's only loss came against Wilder back in March of 2018. Wilder won that fight via TKO in the 10th round. It was a competitive bout and that's the reason Ortiz got a rematch.

If Wilder wins against Ortiz, he'll almost certainly face Tyson Fury in a rematch of their draw from December of 2018.