Desperate For a Spark, Denver Broncos Will Try New Uniforms
The Denver Broncos have been riding this season, mostly into the vaporizing heat of the sun, going nowhere fast on a cocktail or Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett. If they are turn to things around, something drastic is going to have to happen. It's the classic slump where everyone is searching for answers and any answer is better than no answer. So a new uniform has emerged, to be worn in London this weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It has a white top. And blue pants. Plus the stripe on the side of the shirt doesn't match the stripe on the bottom.
Getting pretty nuts!
The initial reaction from fans has not been great, but allow me to zag. They cannot hurt! Anything to change the conversation from what's been happening this fall.