Denver Broncos Signed Melvin Gordon, and it Doesn't Make Much Sense
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 20 2020
Melvin Gordon finally found a landing spot as he inked a two-year, $16 million deal with the Denver Broncos on Friday. The contract doesn't seem to make a whole lot of sense for Denver.
The Broncos already have Phillip Lindsay on the roster and he's been a better, more efficient back than Gordon over the past two seasons. Yes, Lindsay is undersized and Gordon is a more traditional back, but if Denver wanted a more traditional back, it already has Royce Freeman under contract cheaply for 2020.
By signing Gordon, the Broncos are going to diminish Lindsay's role. There's no way this move won't do that. And, again, Lindsay has been far better than Gordon over the last two years.
In 2018, Lindsay rushed for 1,037 yards and nine touchdowns on 192 carries, averaging 5.4 yards per carry. In 2019, he ran for 1,011 yards and seven touchdowns on 224 carries (4.5 yards per carry). Gordon failed to top 1,000 yards in either season. He rushed for 5.1 yards per carry in 2018, then just 3.8 ypc in 2019.
While Gordon has racked up more receptions out of the backfield over the past two seasons than Lindsay, he also had a better quarterback situation. Philip Rivers has always fed his running backs.
Basically, the Broncos seem to have overpaid to add a player where they didn't need one.