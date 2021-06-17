Denmark Scores Goal Two Minutes Into First Match Without Christian Eriksen
Last weekend, Denmark attacker Christian Eriksen collapsed suddenly on the field during one of the team's opening Euro 2020 matches against Finland. It was a terrifying moment, but fortunately Eriksen was awake when leaving the field and was stabilized at a nearby hospital. The latest reports say he will be fine. Great news for everybody.
Denmark finished their game against Finland later that day at the request of the players. Today marked the first full match without Eriksen, taking on Belgium. Before the match, a giant replica of Eriksen's jersey was taken out on the field to honor him.
Then Denmark scored a goal two minutes into the match and the crowd went berserk.
At the 10-minute mark, Belgium kicked the ball out as both teams and the fans honored Eriksen.
All of it was great. The world community has rallied around Eriksen and it's a beautiful sight.