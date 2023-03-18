Demetre Roberts Screamed 'Get that sh-t out of here' After Blocking Braden Smith to Secure FDU's Upset
Fairleigh Dickinson beat Purdue on Friday night, 63-58, in what is just the second 16-over-1 in the history of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. Demetre Roberts hit the two free throws to ice the game with seven-seconds remaining in the game and then came down on the other end of the court and blocked a Braden Smith layup into the stands. Roberts, who is listed at 5-foot-8, could be heard shouting, "Get that sh-t out of here" before he headbutted the stanchion.
Amazingly, that wasn't even the most impressive block of the last 20 seconds as Sean Moore did the same thing to a Smith layup attempt seconds earlier.
Rough night for Smith. Great night for FDU.