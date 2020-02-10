DeMar Derozan's Ridiculous Step-Back Three Beats the Buzzer
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Toronto needed a reason to erupt and DeMar Derozan delivered with this step-back three to beat the third quarter buzzer. Perhaps of most significance, Drake stood up and feverishly applauded the effort.
