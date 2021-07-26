DeMar DeRozan Would Love to Play For the Lakers
DeMar DeRozan has made it official, he would welcome playing for the Los Angeles Lakers alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
During an episode of Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast released on Monday, DeRozan said as a Los Angeles native he'd be thrilled to suit up alongside LeBron and AD for his hometown team. He also thinks that trio would work well together.
DeRozan grew up in Compton idolizing Kobe Bryant, so it isn't shocking he'd want to play for the Lakers. His fit with James and Davis might be a bit awkward, given that the Lakers desperately need 3-point shooting and DeRozan hit 25.7 percent of his shots beyond the arc during the 2020-21 season and is a career 28.1 percent 3-point shooter. That said, he is efficient -- with a PER of 22.04 -- and seems to be willing to sacrifice his own numbers to win a championship.
As an unrestricted free agent, DeRozan can sign for any amount of money, which means he could take an incredibly cheap deal to ring-chase with the Lakers. LA doesn't have a ton of cap space so it might take that kind of move to make this marriage happen.
The Lakers will also need more than DeRozan to compete for a title next season. They must find some better role players, improve wing shooting to help space the floor and find a legitimate rim protector the second unit.