DeJuan Blair Ejected After Kicking Tiago Splitter in the Head
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
DeJuan Blair came off the bench to score 12 points on 5-for-5 shooting in just 15 minutes of action, helping the Mavericks overturn a second-half deficit against the Spurs during Game 4 of their Western Conference playoff series. Blair’s night however came to an early end when he got tangled up with Tiago Splitter and kicked his ex-teammate in the head late in the fourth quarter.
Figure that the rush of blood to the head means Blair will watch Game 5 in street clothes.
The Spurs won 93-89 to even the series at two games apiece going back to San Antonio on Wednesday.
