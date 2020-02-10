The Big LeadThe Big Lead
DeJuan Blair Ejected After Kicking Tiago Splitter in the Head

By victor.test | Feb 10 2020

DeJuan Blair came off the bench to score 12 points on 5-for-5 shooting in just 15 minutes of action, helping the Mavericks overturn a second-half deficit against the Spurs during Game 4 of their Western Conference playoff series. Blair’s night however came to an early end when he got tangled up with Tiago Splitter and kicked his ex-teammate in the head late in the fourth quarter.

Figure that the rush of blood to the head means Blair will watch Game 5  in street clothes.

The Spurs won 93-89 to even the series at two games apiece going back to San Antonio on Wednesday.

