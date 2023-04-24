Dejounte Murray Will Probably Get Suspended For Bumping a Referee Following the Hawks Game 4 Loss
The Boston Celtics beat the Atlanta Hawks, 129-121, on Sunday to take a 3-1 lead in their first round series. As the game ended, Hawks guard Dejounte Murray said something to referee Gediminas Petraitis and bumped him. Murray then kept walking and yelled at someone else as Trae Young grabbed him.
Murray probably just earned himself a suspension for Game 5 because you're just not supposed to do that. He could have yelled at the ref and lived with a fine, but making physical contact will not go over well with the league office.
Murray had 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists in Game 4. The Hawks traded for Murray last summer, giving up two first round picks and a pick swap. He'll be an unrestricted free agent after next season.