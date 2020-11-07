Deion Sanders' Son Shedeur Flips Commitment to Play for Dad at Jackson State
By Ryan Phillips | Nov 6, 2020, 7:07 PM EST
Deion Sanders just picked up his first big commitment since taking over as the head football coach at Jackson State. Turns out, he didn't go far to get it. Shedeur Sanders, Deion's son, flipped his commitment from Florida Atlantic University to Jackson State.
Don't mistake this as a low-level recruit latching on to where his dad is coaching. Sanders is a four-star quarterback out of Trinity Christian School in Cedar Hill, Texas. He's the 229th-ranked player nationally in the 2021 class on the 247 composite. The kid can play.
The younger Sanders had 26 scholarship offers, including interest from Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Oregon, Tennessee and others. Instead he's choosing to play at a historically black university in the SWAC and help his father build a program from the ground up. That's a pretty cool story.
We'll have to see if this is the start of a trend for Sanders and Jackson State, but this is a pretty great first step.