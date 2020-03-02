Deion Sanders On Brothers Covering Each Other in the NFL: 'You Mean Black Dudes?'
By Stephen Douglas | Mar 01 2020
Alabama's Trevon Diggs is looking forward to playing in the NFL so he can cover his big brother, Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Trevon told TMZ that he wanted to shut down his brother, saying that he knew how to get under his skin. Rich Eisen wondered aloud if two brothers had ever covered each other in the NFL before. That's when Deion Sanders said, "You mean two black dudes?"
The former wide receiver and possible first-round pick had a nice day at the Combine, making some drills look easy. Hopefully he gets drafted by someone in the same division as his brother so we can see them on a regular basis.