REPORT: Deion Sanders Is Not a Candidate For Florida State Job By Ryan Phillips | Nov 08 2019 Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Deion Sanders is reportedly not a candidate for the Florida State head coaching vacancy. Well, that was a fun rumor while it lasted.

According to Jim Henry at the Tallahassee Democrat, Sanders isn't a candidate:

Despite a report from the NFL Network that Deion Sanders is a candidate for the vacant Florida State University football coaching job, two people with knowledge of FSU's plans told the Tallahassee Democrat that he is not a candidate. The two spoke on the condition of anonymity because details about the coaching search are private.

Well that's a bummer, I would have loved to see that play out because it sure as hell would have been interesting.

The Florida State coaching search has been heavy on rumors and light on actual news so far. Bob Stoops was reported to be on his way to signing a deal to become the new coach but that turned out to be false.

Willie Taggart was only fired on Sunday and coaching searches typically take time. So all these rumors about a quick hiring probably can't be trusted. I think it's also safe to say that Florida State won't bring in someone without any coaching experience of any time like Sanders.