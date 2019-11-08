The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Deion Sanders Is a Candidate For the Florida State Head Coaching Vacancy

By Ryan Phillips | Nov 08 2019

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 5: Deion Sanders fixes his tie on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New England Patriots on October 5, 2017 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Deion Sanders is a Florida State legend but this is something I personally didn't see coming. According to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, Sanders has emerged as a legitimate candidate for the FSU head coaching job.

Sanders played football and baseball at Florida State and was a three-time All-American at cornerback. He parlayed that into being the fifth overall pick in the 1989 NFL Draft. He was a nine-time first-team All-Pro in the NFL at cornerback.

Before you ask, no Sanders has no coaching experience to speak of. The 52-year-old has never been an assistant or head coaching experience in college or in the NFL.

Florida State's head coaching search has certainly taken some odd turns in just a few days. A lot of rumors suggested Bob Stoops was the leading candidate for the gig. That fell apart early in the week. Now they're on to Deion Sanders? It's just a puzzling move.