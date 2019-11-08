Deion Sanders Is a Candidate For the Florida State Head Coaching Vacancy By Ryan Phillips | Nov 08 2019 Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Deion Sanders is a Florida State legend but this is something I personally didn't see coming. According to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, Sanders has emerged as a legitimate candidate for the FSU head coaching job.

NFL Network analyst and Hall of Famer Deion Sanders has emerged as a candidate for the Florida St. head coaching job, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. A fascinating situation that could unfold. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 8, 2019

Sanders played football and baseball at Florida State and was a three-time All-American at cornerback. He parlayed that into being the fifth overall pick in the 1989 NFL Draft. He was a nine-time first-team All-Pro in the NFL at cornerback.

Before you ask, no Sanders has no coaching experience to speak of. The 52-year-old has never been an assistant or head coaching experience in college or in the NFL.

Florida State's head coaching search has certainly taken some odd turns in just a few days. A lot of rumors suggested Bob Stoops was the leading candidate for the gig. That fell apart early in the week. Now they're on to Deion Sanders? It's just a puzzling move.