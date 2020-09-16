Defector Writers, Editor-in-Chief, Columnists, And More
By Liam McKeone | Sep 16 2020
Defector is the new website launched by former Deadspin writers. After Deadspin was purchased by a venture capital firm and attempted to change the site's editorial strategy, a mass exodus occurred of everybody who made Deadspin what it was. This is the result. Their tagline is, "This is Defector, a new sports blog and media company. We made this place together, we own it together, we run it together. Without access, without favor, without discretion, and without interference."
Familiar names like Drew Magary and Barry Petchesky appear on the bylines, and the subject matter should be what's expected if you're a former Deadspin fan. Sports in plenty, yes, but also inside scoops on the industry and whatever the hell else these guys want to write about. Here's the full list of writers and staff members.
Defector Deadspin
Defector Writers Deadspin
Editor-in-Chief: Tom Ley
Deputy Editor: Barry Petchesky
Investigations Editor: Diana Moskovitz
Managing Editor: Samar Kalaf
Senior Editor: Billy Haisley
Defector Staff Writers
Maitreyi Anantharaman
Albert Burneko
Dave McKenna
Kelsey McKinney
Giri Nathan
Luis Paez-Pumar
Ray Ratto
Patrick Redford
Chris Thompson
Other
Drew Magary Defector
Columnist: Drew Magary
Contributing Editor: David Roth
Engagement Editor: Lauren Theisen
Video & Multimedia Editor: Dan McQuade
VP of Revenue and Operations: Jasper Wang