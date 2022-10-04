Deebo Samuel's Incredible Catch and Run Is the Play of the Year So Far
Deebo Samuel is one of the NFL's best playmakers. On Monday night he showed off just why in front of a primetime audience. Samuel's ridiculous 57-yard touchdown reception and run was the play of the NFL season so far.
The San Francisco 49ers faced a third and 3 at their own 43-yard line with 2:46 remaining in the first half. They held a 7-6 lead over the Los Angeles Rams as Jimmy Garoppolo dropped back to pass. He passed the ball in Samuel's direction and the receiver leapt up to grab it away from cornerback Derion Kendrick. Then the magic began.
Check this out:
Amazing. And credit to Joe Buck for an excellent call that captured just how stunning the play was.
Here's a visual aid for just how amazing that play was: