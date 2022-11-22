Deebo Samuel Bounced Budda Baker's Head Off the Turf WIth a Stiff Arm
The San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals played Monday Night Football in Mexico in Week 11. Deebo Samuel celebrated the trip by bouncing Budda Baker's head off the ground with an effortless stiff arm.
Look, I don't know why ESPN didn't show seven replays from five different angles of this - or there aren't a million gifs - because it was a tremendous football moment. Samuel could have dribbled Baker's helmet down the field if it had bounced off the turf any harder. Maybe it's the head injuries, but since Baker remained in the game that means the spotters had no problem with it.
Maybe because they never saw a replay.